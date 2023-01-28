Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

Shares of FTN stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.16. Financial 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

