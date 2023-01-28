Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Performance
Shares of FTN stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.16. Financial 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
