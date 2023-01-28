Financial Analysis: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.44, suggesting a potential upside of 146,566.67%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than American Lithium.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -32.45 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) 0.00

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats American Lithium on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

