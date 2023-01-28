First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 311.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.