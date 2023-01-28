First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,373.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

