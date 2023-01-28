First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

