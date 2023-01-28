First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

