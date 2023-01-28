First Foundation Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

First Foundation has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Foundation has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

