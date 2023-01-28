First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 508.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 32,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

