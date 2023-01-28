First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,042. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

