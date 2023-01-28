First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 236.6% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 339,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,233. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

