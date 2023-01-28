First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 74.1% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 150,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

