First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

MYFW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

