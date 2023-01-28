FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,929 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of FirstService worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

