Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.94. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 837,120 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Friday.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$632.72 million and a PE ratio of -65.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

