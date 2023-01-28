FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.21

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $2,023.96 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00401986 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.17 or 0.28216490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00589721 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.22553578 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,489.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.