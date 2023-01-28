FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.