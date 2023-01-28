FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.