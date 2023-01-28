FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 191,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
