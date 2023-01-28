Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

MCK opened at $379.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.



