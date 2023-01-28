Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.37 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

