Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 602 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.
Insider Activity
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
See Also
