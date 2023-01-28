ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 51.1% in January

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FORG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. 267,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,669. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,541. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.