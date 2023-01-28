Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 222,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 26.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 42.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $46,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

