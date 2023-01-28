Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $759.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $723.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

