Forum Financial Management LP Buys 6,336 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after buying an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

