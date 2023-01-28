Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 21,994 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

