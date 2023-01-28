Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.