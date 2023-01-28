Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

