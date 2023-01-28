Forum Financial Management LP Has $430,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.