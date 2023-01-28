Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

