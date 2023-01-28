Forum Financial Management LP Sells 297 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

