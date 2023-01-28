Forum Financial Management LP Sells 5,139 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

