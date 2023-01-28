Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

