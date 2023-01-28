Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

