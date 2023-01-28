Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 70,047 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

