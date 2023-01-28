Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,036 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

