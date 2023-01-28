Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 479 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $771.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $829.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

