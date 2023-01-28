Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 5,656 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after buying an additional 182,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

