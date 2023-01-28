Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,903 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.