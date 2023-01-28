Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 9,532 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ITT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ITT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ITT by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ITT by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.