Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

