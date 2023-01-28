Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flex were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after purchasing an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.