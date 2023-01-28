Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $567,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 236,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

