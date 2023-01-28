Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $580,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $4,376,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 75.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.