Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $641,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

