Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.