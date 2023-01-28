Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

