Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %
TSE FRU opened at C$16.15 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
