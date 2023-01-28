Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE FRU opened at C$16.15 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Freehold Royalties

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

