Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading Up 2.3%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 138,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 139,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

