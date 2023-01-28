Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading Up 2.3%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 138,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 139,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.