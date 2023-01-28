Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 351,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 365,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.