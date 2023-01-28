Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 351,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 365,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
See Also
