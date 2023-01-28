Fruits (FRTS) Hits Market Cap of $6.35 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $463,596.92 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

